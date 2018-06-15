Restaurant evokes that feeling of Paris

Neil Forbes is one of Scotland’s best-known chefs, and runs Cafe St Honoré in Edinburgh.

This beautifully evocative little city centre restaurant is hidden away down a cobbled lane you feel like you’re back in Paris.

Lauded for his emphasis on sustainability and provenance, Forbes is also a mean chef but don’t expect classic French cuisine – this is avowedly Scottish food with Gallic flourishes.

The wine list is superb while the dim lighting and exquisitely Parisian decor make this a wonderful place for a quiet tete-a-tete.

A wealth warning: it’s not cheap.

24 NW Thistle St Lane, Edinburgh EH2 1EA.

0131 226 2211

www.cafesthonore.com