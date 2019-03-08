Healthy eating is the aim at new restaurant

A new healthy eating restaurant has opened its Instagram-able doors today in St Andrews.

Next Door is a 35-cover breakfast, brunch and lunch spot on South Street, fittingly, next door to The Adamson, the award-winning restaurant and cocktail bar.

The casual restaurant offers an all-day menu, serving fresh food that’s as nutritious as it is Instagram-able. Aimed at those pursuing a healthy lifestyle, Next Door’s creative menu is light, natural and invigorating – offering diners plenty of plant-powered alternatives.

Breakfast and Brunch dishes includes Pineapple, Kiwi & Coriander Salad; Chia Seed & Blueberry pot; Smoked Salmon – Spinach, Avocado & Cherry Tomato on Sourdough; Gratinated Poached Egg – Parmesan, Spinach & Hollandaise and French Toast with Berry compote. Lunch served daily from 12pm features Thai Yellow Curry; Sesame Chicken & Peanut Burger and Crispy Halloumi with Ramiro Pepper ketchup, Carrot & Coriander.

Fronted by Julie Lewis owner of The Adamson, Next Door aims to provide a new approach to healthier eating in the Fife Town and tap into the growing trend of rolling out of bed and heading straight out for breakfast and brunch.

Julie said: ‘Social media remains one of the biggest drivers of new food trends, as shareable photos of quirky salads and carefully arranged acai bowls encourage diners to share their experiences with their followers.

‘We wanted to create a menu and a restaurant space like no other in St Andrews that offers healthy, nutritional as well as plant – based food served in a bright, intimate space with contemporary design.’

Local design team Decor Air were appointed by the team from The Adamson to develop the investment in Next Door.

Xanthe Weir of Decor Air said: ‘Our brief was to create a space that could work from breakfast, through to brunch / lunch to dinner and to offer a private dining experience in the evenings for small groups. The interior therefore had to “multi task” in terms of its appeal.’

Interiors at Next Door offer a fresh, neutral and natural palette and graphic highlights create the venues strong identity. Tiles sourced from Neisha Crosland style the bar, while the chairs have been designed with a vibrant print. Highlight colours for the soft furnishings are all tones of green and provide an organic feel to the space.

Open from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Sunday, Next Door is located at 129 South Street, St Andrews. Next Door will also be a venue for private dining, accommodating large groups and bespoke food and drink events during the evenings.

Designed by London-based brand agency, OPX, the visual identity for Next Door makes it a memorable addition to South Street.

David Bennett, creative director at OPX said: ‘A few years after naming and designing The Adamson brand, we were delighted to do the same for their new brunch and lunch spot next door. Created with St Andrews’ modern clientele in mind, its vibrant aesthetic and playful tone express Next Door’s fresh approach to food and drink.’

Next Door reservations are now open and diners can book at www.wearenextdoor.com.