Celebrating French gastronomy event in Scotland

Award-winning restaurant, Le Roi Fou will celebrate the French gastronomy festival, Goût de France (Good France) with a one-off dinner later this week.

Inspired by owner Jérôme Henry’s French culinary roots, on 21 March, the dinner will take place in Edinburgh.

Le Roi Fou or ‘The Mad King’ opened in 2017 and is located in the capital’s vibrant New Town. The bijoux restaurant offers a relaxed fine dining experience serving modern European dishes influenced by Jérôme’s European roots and extensive culinary career.

Goût de France is an internationally recognised gourmet festival that celebrates French gastronomy. Across the globe, it is expected that 5,000 chefs will mark the day with special events, dinners and parties showcasing French-inspired food and wine. The focus of the festival this year is environmental and socially responsible cuisine.

Chefs taking part in the celebrations have been tasked with creating a menu with reduced levels of fat, sugar and salt to promote healthy eating and to focus on the environment by using vegetables and grains in the dishes.

The unique menu at Le Roi Fou has been inspired by Jérôme’s childhood and his mother’s family origins in Haute-Savoie. Dishes on offer will include lamb navarin with seasonal vegetables & wild garlic pistou and for dessert, tarte tatin with Calvados ice cream. Diners will also be able to sample French wines recommended by Le Roi Fou’s sommelier, Sam Webber.

Chef proprietor of Le Roi Fou, Jérôme Henry said: ‘At Le Roi Fou, we share our passion for great food and wine every time we serve our guests. Goût de France gives us a special opportunity to celebrate in honour of France at the same as thousands of other chefs around the world.

‘The menu has been inspired by different generations of my family; from the first course of quenelles, which are a traditional dish that my grandfather loved to prepare, to the spring lamb, which reminds me of family holidays in the South of France. As for the cheese course, this is simple: my grandfather was a cheese maker in Haute-Savoie who made traditional cheeses that included Roblechon and Tomme de Savoie.’

For more information about Goût de France, visit: https://www.france.fr/en/campaign/gout-france-good-france.

The four-course Goût de France menu will be priced at £30 per person (not including service or beverages) with tables available from 5pm.

Tasting and à la carte menus will also be available on the night. For more information visit https://leroifou.com or call 0131 557 9346. Le Roi Fou is located at 1 Forth Street, Edinburgh EH1 3JX.