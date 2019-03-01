A seasonal menu with some foraged goodies

A pop up spring feast is to take place next month.

Ardkinglas House, in Cairndow, Argyll, will be the venue on Saturday, 6 April.

It’s the chance to celebrate the start of spring with another pop up feast.

Isabella Sumsion will be creating a delicious spring themed menu bursting with flavour and colour, using seasonal and local produce.

They intend to use as many foraged ingredients as possible, and the aim is to appreciate the wonders of delicious ingredients, letting the flavours speak for themselves.

This celebration of good food costs £25 per person and includes three courses. Those interested in attending should bring their own bottle.

The arrival is at 7pm with food served at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: ‘Feel free to come and explore the gardens before. Prebooking essential – limited places available so book soon!’

For more information contact isabellasumsion@gmail.com or visit the Ardkinglas Estate.