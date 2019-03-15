A new dining concept from 3 AA Rosette restaurant

An exciting dining concept is coming to a Glasgow venue next month.

SWG3 has announced its latest restaurant residency. From Friday 5 April, Cail Bruich; the renowned 3 AA Rosette-awarded Glasgow restaurant, will bring their dining concept, called MAD LAB, to the city’s leading arts and music venue.

Located in the Acid Bar, SWG3’s café restaurant space, MAD LAB will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until September.

MAD LAB originated as a series of hugely-popular evening events held within Cail Bruich, when each section in the kitchen was given free rein to create their own dishes based upon the freshest seasonal availabilities from Scotland’s natural larder. In contrast to Call Bruich’s more classical approach, MAD LAB will pioneer an enhanced casual dining experience whilst exploring experimental cooking methods within the Acid Bar.

Some of the dishes to feature on the menu include, ‘Monkfish satay, burnt lime and peanuts’; ‘Confit duck doughnut, sour cherry and miso caramel’; and ‘Barbequed cauliflower and toasted almond butter’. In keeping with the ethos maintained by Cail Bruich, dishes have been designed around the seasonal ingredients and will evolve regularly throughout MAD LAB’s residency.

The MAD LAB team will be led by head chef, Jake Clayton.

Jake said: ‘We are very excited about moving into SWG3 for the next few months. It is a very creative corner of the city – lots of exciting things going on, which is why it felt like the right home for the first ever outing of MAD LAB beyond our base in Great Western Road.

‘Diners can expect to find some familiar dishes, but reinterpreted using unusual ingredients and cooking techniques, such as fermentation, pickling and smoking. Ultimately, it’s all about bringing diners something different – interesting and innovative dishes served in an equally innovative space.’

Meryl GIlbert, SWG3’s commerical manager, said: ‘This is our third SWG3 residency since opening Acid Bar. KA PAO and Ox and Finch were both huge successes and we’re very excited to welcome MAD LAB from the beginning of April. SWG3 is all about showcasing creativity and cooking is no different from other creative forms, such as art and music.’

Since opening its doors in 2008, family owned and operated Cail Bruich has scooped numerous prestigious awards and has regularly featured in the Michelin Guide and The Good Food Guide as one of Glasgow’s highest-rated eateries.

To find out more or book a table, visit www.madlabglasgow.co.uk.