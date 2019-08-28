Yorkshire nannies bring their kids to Scotland

A Scottish cheesemaker has been given a new lease of life after welcoming new goats to its farm.

Errington Cheese have acquired Yorkshire Dairy Goats who have come from a High Health Status Herd in Yorkshire.

The Artisan Company will be producing cheese from goat’s milk, similar to Lancelot and will be available in the autumn months. Lactic goats cheese takes only weeks to produce and hard cheese takes up to a year.

As lactic goat’s cheese matures quickly it allows Errington Cheese to produce and sell the cheese quickly and help build up sales quickly. Goats lactate all year round – unlike sheep – which will allow the Scottish cheesemakers to become sustainable and provide regular employment all year round for locals.

Errington Cheese claimed victory in a legal fight with South Lanarkshire council, which wanted its products declared unsafe to eat due to an outbreak in E-Coli.

The company said that despite winning the case it had stopped production of Dunsyre Blue because its reputation had been destroyed by the dispute. The lengthy dispute caused a loss of customers which subsequently caused a drop in their production levels and sheep milk levels.

Selina Cairns, director of the firm and daughter of company founder Humphrey Errington, said: ‘We are excited to welcome these lovely goats to our farm. I am pleased to say they are settling in well and seem to have adjusted to the new surroundings. We have even had some kids already who are doing well.

‘This is a positive next step for us here at Errington Cheese and despite the issues with local authorities; we’re ready for you to try something new.’

Errington Cheese, which is based near Carnwath, is currently revamping its product menu and is currently testing batches for its new goat’s milk cheese.

For more information about Errington Cheese visit http://www.erringtoncheese.co.uk/