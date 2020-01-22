Women’s only night for beer and donuts

The Edinburgh-based ‘women who beer group’ Beers Without Beards will celebrate Galentine’s Day with an exclusive Donut and Beer pairing next month.

Featuring two big names in the Edinburgh Food & Drinks scene: The Kilted Donuts and Cross Borders Brewery, this will take place on 13 February.

Created 10 years ago by the fictional character Leslie Knope of the TV show Parks and Recreation and celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s day is aimed to be a celebration of friendship and a day of ‘Ladies celebrating ladies’.

Amélie Tassin, founder of Beers Without Beards, said: ‘Even if we know Galentine’s day is a fictional holiday, we do believe that celebrating friendship and especially female friendship is a great and positive way to empower women. It’s also a message of support to all the women who may feel lonely at this period of the year “You’re not alone, we have your back!’

Five donuts (kiltie size) from The Kilted Donuts and five Cross Borders’ beers have been expertly paired up and will include a brand new cheese donut, exclusively made for the event by the Leith-based donut cafe.

During the evening, guests will also have the opportunity to sample some of the latest Cross Borders beers alongside their classics. The tasting will take place from 7pm at the brewery taproom in Dalkeith.

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased on the Beers Without Beards website www.beerswobeards.com. £18 early bird tickets are available until Sunday 26 January.

Amélie added: ‘The Beers Without Beards group is a group of women who like beer and enjoy drinking and learning about it.

‘It’s not about excluding men but creating a ‘safe space’ for women to experiment and learn about craft beer.

‘Through the group the members can discover pubs or taprooms, learn about craft beer and also meet some inspiring women from the brewing industry.

‘In reality, we don’t have anything against beards! Although this is a women only group, there are plenty of our events that are opened to everyone (including those with beards!).’

For more details, visit www.beerswobeards.com