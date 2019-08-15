Will you give the £1million whisky sauce a try?

Foodies and whisky aficionados can delight their taste buds with a A £1million pound whisky sauce being served at Galloway Country Fair this weekend.

The sauce, made from cask number one of Annandale Distillery’s first unpeated single malt Man o’ Word, will be used for a recipe in the Fair’s Galloway Demo Kitchen.

This will be the first and only use of the whisky, named after Robert Burns, before it is bottled following ten years of maturation. The cask, which is almost five years old, is currently on sale for £1million.

The unique sauce will be prepared by Bronze Young Chef of the Year, Fraser Cameron, this Saturday to accompany a unique dish. He will be whipping up Galloway Beef fillet stuffed with St James whisky smoked salmon, meaux mustard mayonnaise and glazed hickory smoked silver skin onions.

Anna Fergusson, Drumlanrig Castle and Country estate manager, said: ‘We strive to make every year’s Fair extra special and this one-in-a-million dish is testament to that!

‘We’re honoured to have the whisky making its debut in a recipe at our event alongside an array of fantastic local suppliers.’

Dorothy Goldie, Secretary of the Galloway Cattle Society, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Galloway Country Fair and with Annandale Distillery to showcase some of Dumfries & Galloway’s most iconic quality food and drink.

‘Locally reared Galloway Beef combined with local whisky, Fraser’s chef skills and the stunning venue of Drumlanrig Castle is an unbeatable combination.’

Housed in the Food & Drink marquee, The Galloway Demo Kitchen will welcome demonstrations from Fraser Cameron as well as Auldgirth Inn, forager Amy Rankine, Crafty Gin Distillery and Ninefold Rum across the weekend.

Visitors will be spoiled for choice with an array of food and drink suppliers across the grounds of the Fair sponsored by Duncan Plant. The spotlight is on Galloway producers at this year’s Fair after organisers secured support from the Connect Local Regional Food Fun, meaning visitors can sample and buy from a wider range of Galloway suppliers.

Tickets are available across the weekend from the entry kiosk of Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate.

Visit www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk for further information and keep up to date with the latest news