X by Glenmorangie is added to the mix

Glenmorangie has launched a new ‘made to mix’ whisky.

X by Glenmorangie has been highlighted at a striking terrace in Edinburgh, with a Made to Mix jukebox taking centre stage for the launch.

X by Glenmorangie’s Made to Mix jukebox places the new single malt, which is specially made for mixing, as a star attraction at The Alchemist in the heart of Scotland’s capital city.

The new X by Glenmorangie blend wants to encourage people to play and experiment with whisky, and the Made to Mix jukebox will deliver serious levels of wow when it arrives at The Alchemist for four days between November 18 to 21 to officially launch the terrace.

The automated jukebox pours four delicious X by Glenmorangie-based cocktails – X by Glenmorangie Apple, Passionfruit, Elderflower or Ginger – to pre-mixed tunes specially created by legendary DJ Tall Paul.

Each dance track reflects the flavour and flair of the specific cocktail with a film also accompanying each serve to create a synchronised, multi-sensory experience that mixes music, taste and experimentation together.

Ondrej Kopejska, assistant head bartender at The Alchemist has deployed his molecular mixology magic to conjure his own four X by Glenmorangie cocktails; Flash Gordon, Dr X, Scots’ Thunder and Matheson’s Mojito. These can be enjoyed on the new terrace at The Alchemist, offering a mystical apothecary of theatre alongside all-day devilishly good casual dining, until April 2022.