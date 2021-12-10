Work underway to create new Dunphail Distillery

Dunphail Distillery has announced that construction is underway at the single malt whisky distillery and visitor centre based south of Forres.

The Speyside build is planned to take approximately 12 months to complete.

The 200,000 LPA capacity site, converted from an existing farm steading, is aiming to shift the perceptions of what Scotch whisky can be.

Dunphail will adopt a single-minded approach to its production, utilising time-honoured processes such as on-site floor maltings, traditional kilning, long fermentations and direct-fired stills.

Through this resolutely traditional mindset, character and flavour will be placed ahead of yield in order to craft spirits that possess the essence and distinctiveness of whisky the way it used to be made.

Spokesperson Matt McKay said: ‘We’re thrilled to be starting the construction of Dunphail Distillery. We fundamentally believe that the most charaterful whiskies in the world are created from the finest ingredients and are crafted using authentic traditional processes.

‘At Dunphail we’ll be applying our established expertise in developing world-class whiskies and employing the

traditions of the past to shape the whisky of tomorrow.’

To mark the commencement of the construction of the distillery, Dunphail will be launched its Founders’ Club and initial private cask offering (via www.dunphaildistillery.com) from noon today, Friday December 10.

Dunphail Founders’ Club members will receive a bottle of the distillery’s inaugural single malt whisky (expected in 2026) plus four exclusive releases including the first peated whisky produced at the distillery, two Founder member-only Gonzalez Byass single sherry casks and a specially commissioned ‘commemorative’ release from Bimber Distillery in London that celebrated the important role that Bimber’s pursuit of tradition has played in the establishment of Dunphail’s values and production processes.

Founders’ membership is priced at £695 and also includes a host of additional benefits such as 10% discount on online purchases, notice of future releases and a welcome pack containing branded nosing glasses.

Alongside the Founders’ Club, the distillery’s inaugral private cask programme has launched offering the opportunity for families, friends and enthusiasts to lay down their own stock of Dunphail single malt and enjoy its development from spirit to maturity. 200 litre ex-bourbon barrels, 125 litre Pedro Ximenez and 125 litre oloroso sherry cask are offered in both unpeated and peated styles, with prices ranging £3800-£6400.