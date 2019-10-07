Win a whisky lover’s trip to the Isle of Islay

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced its return to Glasgow next year as part of Celtic Connections 2020.

And to celebrate, the event is giving early bird ticket buyers the chance to win a whisky lover’s dream trip for two to the beautiful island of Islay.

All tickets bought before Saturday 12 October will automatically be entered into the draw to win an all expenses paid trip to this genuine whisky paradise which will include accommodation, distillery tours and immersive whisky-focused experiences.

This is a must for all whisky lovers so be sure to get in quick if you want to stand a chance of winning this unique trip to one of the most enchanting and idyllic parts of the country!

Meanwhile, following a successful debut trip to Aberdeen in September, The National Whisky Festival will return to Glasgow once again for another instalment on Saturday January 25, 2020.

Taking place at the city’s SWG3 on Saturday 25 January, the festival will span two impressive tasting floors spread across the TV Studio and Galvanizers rooms in the popular warehouse events complex.

Maintaining the format of previous festivals, next year’s edition will offer two extensive three-and-a-half hour sessions of unique whisky tastings and entertainment – beginning at noon and 4.15pm respectively.

Each session will feature over 40 exhibitors from some of the most exciting names in the industry, with over 100 different whiskies/expressions to try – all of which are included in the ticket price.

Next year, NWF will also once again be working closely with Celtic Connections to curate a bill of incredible live music to soundtrack this immersive celebration of Scottish culture. The line-up as always will be announced gradually in run-up to the event .

There will also be a whisky cocktail bar by Glasgow cocktail and jazz bar, The Blue Arrow, offering visitors the chance to sample a selection of expertly-mixed variations on our national drink, as well as a beer bar and plenty of delicious, hearty food from local restaurants and street food vendors to see you right after all those drams.

In addition, following their popularity at recent events, there will be two rooms this year dedicated to our masterclass programme – specially-curated seminars and tasting classes hosted by expert exhibitors with the aim of discovering and honing skills and knowledge of various aspects of whisky tasting, production and culture.

Tickets for each masterclass must be bought separately to festival passes, with full programme information available closer to the event.

A spokesman said: ‘As usual with NWF, visitors can rest assured that this is no stuffy, suit and tie affair. From seasoned palettes to adventurous newcomers, absolutely everybody is welcome. You won’t be sniffed at for enjoying whisky your way, nor will you have to pay through the nose to sample some of the finest whiskies the world has to offer.

‘This is about having fun, coming in from the cold and celebrating our national drink together in great company. And while you don’t have to wear even an inch of tartan, we wouldn’t say no to a kilt or two!

‘The line-up for each session will be announced in the run up to the event (details subject to change) – however, we encourage everybody to book now to avoid disappointment – especially if you’d like to stand a chance of winning a trip to Islay – as this event is likely to sell out very quickly.’

Tickets cost £35 and include entry to one of two NWF sessions on Saturday 25 January (noon-3.30pm or 4.15pm-7.45pm). All those who purchase tickets before 12 October will be entered into a prize draw to win a whisky lover’s long weekend for two on Islay all expenses paid (dates flexible).

This event is 18+ only. This event is likely to sell out in advance. Find out more at nationalwhiskyfestival.scot