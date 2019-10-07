Artist to open new Fort William exhibition

A Scots artist is to exhibit her work at the Lime Tree Gallery in Fort William.

Rose Strang is an Edinburgh-born landscape artist whose work captures the changing colours and atmosphere of Scotland’s Highlands and west coast.

Following graduation from art college, Rose has exhibited in some of Scotland’s most renowned galleries and arts institutions including Edinburgh’s City Art Centre, the Royal Scottish Academy, the Richard Demarco Galleries, Summerhall, the Resipole Gallery and the Open Eye Gallery.

In 2018 she became a professional member of the Society of Scottish Artists (SSA).

Times art critic Giles Sutherland said of Rose’s work in a review: ‘Rose Strang brings the whole force of experience and love of nature into her work… You can see there’s a lot of experimentation, a lot of energy and love.’

Rose said: ‘In my landscape paintings I want to get the feeling of “being there”. That means painting outdoors in all sorts of weather!

‘It can be challenging, but it’s only from painting in situ that you really capture mood and colours. For this series (created in September this year) I was staying in a cottage in one of my favourite places – Ardban – in the Applecross Peninsula on the west coast.

‘You can’t drive there, it’s a forty-minute walk with all your food and painting supplies on your back! It’s worth it because of the untouched beauty of the place – its flora, fauna and wildness.

‘There’s a wonderful coral beach nearby – right outside the doorstep. It’s an absolute joy painting Ardban.

I hope these paintings capture the mood of being there, from morning to night, in rain, wind and sun.’

The opening takes place on 18 October at 7pm. For more details visit HERE.