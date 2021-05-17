Whisky tributes released for Glasgow and Edinburgh

A pair of whiskies celebrating Scotland’s two largest cities have been released, with Compass Box Artist Blend and Glasgow Blend.

Artist Blend (formally Great King Street Artist’s Blend) is a tribute to Edinburgh, and the new label depicts an artist in front of the world-famous Scottish National Gallery and embodies the creative spirit of Compass Box.

Compass Box Founder, John Glaser, first created this whisky in 2011 and was inspired by 100-year-old recipes. This blended Scotch whisky has a higher proportion of single malt whiskies than is normally found in blends today, and is reminiscent of apple, salted caramel and baking spices. Artist Blend has a notably creamy mouthfeel and long finish.

A vibrantly fruity and creamy flavour profile complements the artistic endeavour and creative flair that the city is famous for. Artist Blend can be drunk neat, with a splash of water or on the rocks, and is versatile enough for cocktail creation or even a classic Highball.

RRP: £37 for a 70cl bottle. ABV: 43%, natural colour and non-chill filtered.

Glasgow Blend, formally Great King Street Glasgow Blend, was conceived as a contrast to Artist Blend, it represents the bold, fearless and humorous personality of the Glaswegians.

One of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks, the statue of the Duke of Wellington, which has had various traffic cones placed on its head for the past 30 years, is on the new label for Glasgow Blend as it is a symbol of the city’s sense of humour.

This is an old-school peaty blended Scotch whisky, originally created by John Glaser in 2014, that draws on an historical reference that Glaswegians have long preferred bigger, smokier whiskies.

With a high malt content, Glasgow Blend is full, bold and smoky on the palate and unites the rich spice and fruitcake-like notes of Sherry cask ageing with the maritime punch of Islay malt whisky.

Glasgow Blend can be poured into a tumbler or wine glass and enjoyed pre- or post-dinner, perhaps with a splash of water. The added weight of this bold blend brings extra depth to whisky-based cocktails.

RRP: £37 for a 70cl bottle. ABV: 43%, natural colour and non-chill filtered.

Both are available from compassboxwhisky.com.