Whisky expert unveils ‘a taste profile for everyone’

THE Whisky Cellar founder Keith Bonnington has released a series of ten unique single casks bottled under his company’s new “Private Cellars Selection” label.

The casks include a mixture of barrels, hogsheads, butts and a quarter cask, with just 2,100 bottles being filled.

Bonnington, who has worked in the whisky industry for 18 years, said: “We have selected across a broad spectrum of styles, age references and price points, some from well-known distilleries, others from lesser-heralded or even unnamed.

“I believe that there’s a whisky out there for every palate and our ethos is to make Scotch enjoyable for all, opening up possibilities to try an expanse of flavours within each of our series.”

The bottles – which include a 1997 rum cask finish from BenRiach, a 1995 hogshead from Glenallachie and a 1984 single grain whisky from Cameronbridge – carry recommended retail prices ranging from £50 to £185.

