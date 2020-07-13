Glasgow Distillery expands exports after bank deal

THE Glasgow Distillery Company has borrowed £5.5 million from Barclays to help grow its overseas sales.

The distillery will lay down more spirit to turn into whisky after signing a deal to sell drinks to Russia.

Distribution deals covering Belgium and Luxembourg are also being developed.

Europe is already the firm’s biggest overseas market, with sales also growing in Asia.

The Glasgow Distillery was founded in 1770 and closed in the early years of the 20th century, before being revived by Mike Hayward, Liam Hughes and Ian McDougall in 2014.

The distillery now employs 24 workers and produces The Glasgow 1770 single malt signature range and Malt Riot blended malt as well as Makar gin, Banditti Club spiced rum and G52 botanical vodka.

McDougall said: “We’re delighted Barclays has chosen to back the next stage of our growth plans, especially in such difficult economic circumstances.

“This investment will help finance our strategy to respond to increasing worldwide demand for our products.

“We have ambitious plans and – with the support of Barclays, our customers, suppliers and employees – we are confident of our future success.”

