Ardbeg’s first beer supports clean water projects

ISLAY distillery Ardbeg has teamed up with social enterprise Brewgooder to create its first beer and raise money for clean water projects in Africa.

All the profits from “The Shortie Smoky Porter” will support projects in Malawi.

The beer – which is named after Ardbeg’s mascot, Shortie the Jack Russell – was created by flatmates Alan McIntyre, global senior brand manager at Ardbeg, and Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder.

The beer will go on sale on Thursday after the coronavirus lockdown delayed the planned launched on 22 March for World Water Day.

It was made by Williams Bros Brewing Company using the same peated malt as Ardbeg’s ten-year-old whisky.

Mahon said: “This collaboration is particularly special for me.

“To create an incredible beer that helps empower people’s lives is one thing, to do it with one of the world’s best whisky brands is another, but to bring it to life with my best friend: there are few things I have been prouder of in my life.

“I look forward to working with the team at Ardbeg to turn the profits from this beer into life-saving clean water wells for those who need them.”

Read more stories about Scotch on Scottish Field’s whisky pages.