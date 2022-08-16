Peter Ranscombe rounds up the latest whisky releases from Scotland’s distilleries and bottlers.

GLENTURRET has added whiskies at either end of the age spectrum to this year’s core range.

A seven-year-old single malt is joined by a 25 year old and a 30 year old.

It’s seven-year-old peat smoke is aged in American oak casks seasoned with sherry, while the 210 bottles of its 25 year old were produced from three casks – two European oak butts and one refill hogshead.

The 30 year old began life in a 100-year-old Niepoort port cask made from Portuguese oak, before being finished European oak sherry and Moscatel casks – 750 bottles have been filled.

Meanwhile, Tullibardine has released its fifth distillery edition, which was selected by senior distillery and warehouse operator Greg Paterson.

He opted for a cask from 2007, the year during which he started working at the distillery.

The whisky began its life in a first-fill bourbon barrel, before being finished in a Sauternes sweet wine cask from Bordeaux in France.

“The sweetness of the first-fill bourbon marries particularly well with the fruitiness from the time spent in the Sauternes cask, bringing out aromas of white peach and ripe nectarines,” said Paterson.

In Fife, bottler Wemyss Malts has unveiled 19 single cask bottlings.

Production director Isabella Wemyss led the team that selected the casks, which each yielded between 50 and 700 bottles.

The age of the whiskies varies from 13 years through to 29 years.

They include “Supper Club”, a 28-year-old Mortlach cask, which will only be available to “Wemyss Malts Cask Club” member.

Ahead of the revamped Rosebank distillery opening next year, a 31-year-old whisky from its previous incarnation has been released.

The 31-year-old Rosebank carries a recommended retail price of £1,800 for each bottle.

To mark the second global release since the distillery was mothballed in 1993, owner Ian Macleod Distillers filmed a video at the Kelpies.

Malcolm Rennie, Rosebank distillery manager, said: “It fills me with great pride to know that the 31 year old will be the last ‘old Rosebank’ release before the distillery is reopened to the public – the revival of this sleeping giant is a huge moment for the whisky community, but most importantly for the people of Falkirk, who have patiently awaited its return for three decades.”

On Islay, Bruichladdich has released “Organic Barley 2011” and “Bere Barley 2012”.

They join “Islay Barley 2013” to complete the distillery’s 2022 range.

Head distiller Adam Hannett said: “Our ‘Barley Exploration’ series originally began in pursuit of flavour, but it has grown into so much more.

“Barley is integral to the whisky making process and we have subsequently become fascinated with the growing process, heritage grains, and natural crops – and how every aspect can elevate the drinking experience.”

Colin Rizza, an artist who works at The Macallan distillery, has painted a watercolour for the box of its latest whisky.

The slightly-confusingly named “Home Collection – The Distillery” is the first in a series of single malts “inspired by the extraordinary natural beauty of The Macallan Estate”.

Not many details have been released about the whisky, other than it was aged in a combination of “European and American oak casks and refill casks”.

Rizza said: “Working at The Macallan is a dream come true – no matter the time of year, it’s a magical place with scenic surroundings and amazing wildlife and the distillery building itself is a work of art.”

