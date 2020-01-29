Whisky festival is expanding south of the border

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland is growing, as it is set to hold its first ever London edition this spring.

Following popular events in Glasgow, Paisley, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, the festival will make its debut appearance in the UK capital on Saturday 25 April at the city’s Round Chapel.

Spanning three sessions (of three hours each), NWF London is the latest exciting addition to the growing festival calendar, and marks an exciting first step in bringing the spirit of Scotland’s whisky culture to the rest of the UK.

Guests at NWF London can expect three hours of unique whisky tastings, pop-up food, drink and craft stalls, and fantastic entertainment – including specially-curated live music and masterclasses held by expert brand ambassadors.

Each session will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names in the industry, each bringing with them an extensive range of incredible whiskies to try – all of which are included in the ticket price!

For those new to the NWF experience, guests can expect a real spirited, fun and relaxed day, and rest assured that this is no stuffy suit and tie affair only for whisky experts.

From seasoned palettes to adventurous newcomers, absolutely everybody is welcome. You won’t be sniffed at for enjoying whisky your way, nor will you have to pay through the nose to sample some of the finest whiskies the world has to offer.

The full line-up and music/masterclass programmes for each session will be announced in the run up to each edition.

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland: London Edition will be on Saturday, 25 April, at Round Chapel, 1D Glenarm Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 0LY. For more details visit https://www.nationalwhiskyfestival.scot/