Whisky Elements series completed with Water edition

Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled the concluding chapter in the Old Particular Elements Series: Jura 12 Years Old Water Edition.

The limited edition single cask series, unveiled in 2019, celebrates the natural elements of earth, air, fire and water, and the invaluable contribution each makes to Scotch Whisky.

The latest and final edition was finished in a Pedro Ximénez Sherry butt, imparting warming winter spiced and chewy toffee notes to the salty, maritime Jura spirit within.

Proudly offered at natural cask strength and, in line with the Douglas Laing family philosophy, without colouring or chill-filtration, the Old Particular Elements Series is said to epitomise Scotch whisky that is ‘truly as natural as it gets’.

The concept is brought to life by intricate illustrated labels, with the latest release featuring crashing waves in honour of the wild waters surrounding the Isle of Jura.

Director of Whisky and third generation in the family business, Cara Laing, said: ‘Our Old Particular Elements Series celebrates the natural elements that, combined with human care and attention, produce the Scotch Whiskies that are celebrated the world over.

‘Our cask selection for the Elements Series seeks to embody each of the Elements individually, with the maritime qualities of this particular cask neatly personifying the small but mighty Isle of Jura and its surrounding wild seas.’

The complete Old Particular Elements Series comprises Craigellachie 12 Years Old Fire Edition, Cameronbridge 27 Years Old Air Edition, Caol Ila 8 Years Old Earth Edition and the newly-released Jura 12 Years Old Water Edition.

For more details visit www.douglaslaing.com