Whisky distillery to launch £1 million crowdfunder

Whisky distillery Nc’nean has launched a £1 million crowdfunding campaign on investment platform Seedrs to help accelerate its current growth plans.

The investment target of £1,000,000 will support the launch their first whisky next year, the continued growth of their innovative Botanical Spirit, as well as buy bottling equipment and support further portfolio expansion.

Scotland’s leading female-founded organic and sustainable distillery, Nc’nean has disrupted the whisky industry since its inception. Founded by Annabel Thomas and Derek Lewis in 2013, Nc’nean has a strong sustainable ethos and innovative approach to spirit making.

Annabel, CEO and founder of Nc’nean, said: ‘We’re set to establish Nc’nean as a leader in experimental spirits and a pioneer in sustainable production.

‘We’ve seen a real consumer demand for authentic and sustainable brands and we believe the Scotch category has yet to tap into a new audience base by attracting them with innovative products, which is where we’re looking to build further on our success to date.

‘Our community both near and far is at the heart of everything we do, and I’m really excited that crowdfunding will allow that group to be part of our future success.’

The brand has seen the launch of two products over the past two years, the Botanical Spirit followed by the Aged Botanical Spirit, which has helped raise Nc’nean’s profile as its whisky comes of age in 2020. The Botanical Spirit, which has been described as a mix between whisky and gin, has seen Nc’nean innovate in the spirits category and tap into a new consumer demographic for the whisky industry.

Originally produced in a limited run, the distillery is now looking to continue the production of their Botanical Spirit.

Described by highly-esteemed spirit experts at The Great British Food Awards 2019 as ‘a tipple that’s truly different’ and ‘made to celebrate Scotland’s landscape within the spirit’, it was also awarded a Silver Medal in the International Spirits Challenge 2019 and voted Top 10 Most Innovative New Spirits in 2018 by the Spirits Business. The distillery itself was also recently listed first in the article ‘ten of the best whisky tours in Scotland’ by the Guardian.

With a minimum investment of just over £12, for those who can invest more, Nc’nean has a generous rewards programme that includes:

£500: £20 voucher to spend by July 2020

£1k: 15% off for a year + early bird access to all new releases

£5k: as above + free distillery tours for next five years

£10k: as above + free limited edition barrel Aged Botanical Spirit gift pack

£25k: as above + VIP distillery trip in 2020 or 2021

Nc’nean’s crowdfunding campaign will launch publicly on 7 December. Further details can be found at: seedrs.com/ncnean

Visit www.ncnean.com for more details.