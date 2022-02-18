Whisky club win a £22,500 bottle of Glengoyne

Glengoyne has celebrated the reunion of a German whisky club by gifting a rare bottle of its 50 Year Old – its oldest ever whisky.

When the product launched in 2020, Glengoyne vowed to open one of the 150 bottles at someone’s special moment once restrictions lifted.

After what has been a vastly challenging couple of years, the distillery wanted to make an extra-special moment for a lucky group of people.

Through an online ballot, groups of friends and family submitted a description of their perfect moment for savouring the 50 Year Old – whether toasting a delayed celebration, or creating an unforgettable reunion.

The winner, Christian Schüßler, vowed to share the once-in-a-lifetime dram with his local whisky club in Hildesheim, at their first reunion since the start of the pandemic.

Proving that great whisky should be enjoyed whatever its age, Glengoyne global brand ambassador, Gordon Dundas, hand-delivered the £22,500 bottle to the German group and gave a personalised tasting session.

The Glengoyne 50 Year Old comes in a special crystal decanter, which features an engraved goose emblem representing the geese who migrate to the Glen each winter.

Hidden within the beautiful solid oak and gold display box is an individually hand numbered book, signed by distillery manager, Robbie Hughes.

