Two rare Macallan Lalique sell for £100K+ each

Two rare bottles of one of the world’s most sought-after whiskies sold at auction in Edinburgh for over £100,000 each.

Two bottles of the Macallan Lalique 50-year-old both sold on Wednesday, making £100,062 each including buyer’s premium.

The Lalique 50 year old is the first of The Lalique Six Pillars Collection of the distillery’s rarest single malts.

Distilled and bottled by The Macallan Distillers Ltd, Easter Elchies, Craigellachie, it is said to have the aroma of cumin, cardamom and maraschino, and a taste of dark prunes and plain chocolate.

Released in 2005 and limited to only 470 individually numbered decanters worldwide, these come with an estimate of £65,000-80,000 per decanter. Each contains a 50 Year Old Macallan single malt.

Another bottle and decanter in their presentation case sold at auction in Hong Kong for £104,296 in May this year.

Bonhams whisky specialist in Edinburgh Martin Green said: ‘In a strong sale the exceptional Macallan Lalique 50-year-old stands out. This is one of the world’s great whiskies. It doesn’t appear at auction very often.’

Other sales included a Karuizawa-50 year old-1965 for £27,562, and Karuizawa Noh-41 year old-1971 for £15,062.