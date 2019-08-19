Two new Game of Thrones Scotch whiskies on the way

Two new Game of Thrones whiskies are to be released – Johnnie Walker – A Song of Ice and Johnnie Walker – A Song of Fire.

The Johnnie Walker team and HBO Licensing & Retail are introducing two new Scotch whiskies to the realm in honor of the enduring legacy of the critically acclaimed HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

A continued collaboration with HBO, these limited edition whiskies are inspired by the iconic and powerful houses of Westeros – House Stark and House Targaryen – and are successors to the White Walker by Johnnie Walker limited edition blend launched in 2018.

These come hot on the heels of a series of other Game of Thrones whiskies released earlier this year – click HERE to read more.

Whether in conflict or harmony, this is a tale of two great houses represented by two ancient creatures. One is a house descended from the First Men. Rulers of the North and builders of the wall, they thrive in the icy-cold climate of the Direwolf. The other, a noble family of Valyrian descent and the first royal house of the Seven Kingdoms. Fire courses through their veins and is made flesh in the form of their dragons.

From House Stark comes A Song of Ice, from House Targaryen A Song of Fire. Together, the two whiskies celebrate the dynamic relationship between the houses, represented by their house sigils – the Direwolf and the Dragon – which fiercly adorn each bottle. As another nod to the complicated interactions between the two great houses in the show’s storyline, Johnnie Walker’s iconic Striding Man uncharacteristically faces backwards on the A Song of Fire bottle, revealing a face-off with the Striding Man on the A Song of Ice bottle when paired side-by-side.

Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice features single malts from Clynelish, one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries, and exudes a crisp, clean taste like the unforgiving force of ice that shapes mountains and stops rivers. The new Scotch has an ABV of 40.2% and the bottle design evokes an icy setting with frosted blue and gray colors inspired by the North, known for its cold winters and frozen landscapes.

Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire is rich and spicy, boasting flavors of subtle smoke from the peated malts of the Caol Ila distillery with an ABV of 40.8%. Inspired by the dragons of House Targaryen, feared for their fire breathing, the bottle design evokes a fiery setting with deep-red colors.

Jeff Peters, vice president, licensing & retail at HBO said: ‘We were very proud to partner with Johnnie Walker again to bring more whiskies to the realm. The Game of Thrones audience continues to both engage with the culture fostered around the series and look for the special collectibles that let it live on. After seeing the excitement there was for White Walker by Johnnie Walker, we are thrilled to celebrate the end of an epic tale by offering more quality whisky for fans of the show and whisky enthusiasts to collect and enjoy.’

Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice and Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire will both be available for pre-order on Amazon from September and released in October 2019 until supplies last with an RRP of £34 for 700ml.

For more information on Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice and Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire, visit www.johnniewalker.com