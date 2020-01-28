Two more dates for National Whisky Festival of Scotland

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced two more events for 2020 following the sell out success of last weekend’s festival in Glasgow’s SWG3.

Following popular previous editions in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, NWF will be making its way back to both cities this year, first heading to Edinburgh’s Summerhall on Saturday 18 July before returning to Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday 5 September following last year’s successful maiden voyage to the North East.

Maintaining the format of previous festivals, these editions will each offer two extensive three-and-a-half hour sessions of unique whisky tastings, pop-up food, drink and craft stalls, and entertainment – including specially-curated live music, and masterclasses held by expert brand ambassadors.

Each event will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names in the industry, each bringing with them an extensive range of incredible whiskies to try – all of which are included in the ticket price!

And for this year’s debut event at Edinburgh Summerhall, there will also be an outdoor Cocktail Courtyard with pop up street food stalls, outdoor beer bar and refreshing whisky-inspired cocktails to compliment the summer sun.

As usual with NWF, guests can expect a real spirited, fun and relaxed day, and rest assured that this is no stuffy suit and tie affair only for whisky experts. From seasoned palettes to adventurous newcomers, absolutely everybody is welcome. You won’t be sniffed at for enjoying whisky your way, nor will you have to pay through the nose to sample some of the finest whiskies the world has to offer.

The full line-up and music/masterclass programmes for each session will be announced in the run up to each edition. However, we encourage everybody to book now to avoid disappointment, particularly as our last event sold out in advance.

For ticket details visit HERE, and find our more about the event at nationalwhiskyfestival.scot/

All events are 18+ only.