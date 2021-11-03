Tullibardine whisky launches new online shop

Tullibardine has gone live with their new online shop as an extension of their distillery visitor centre.

The online shop will allow UK customers to order Tullibardine’s core range of expressions, as well as some limited edition releases and merchandise, delivered directly to their home.

Based in the town of Blackford, Perthshire, Tullibardine is ideally located enroute to the highlands and has steadily built a loyal fanbase who stop in at the distillery for the tours and to shop the full range of expressions and latest releases.

The new ecommerce site, which can be found on shop.tullibardine.com allows customers all over the UK to order the full range directly from the brand, as well as discover their smaller batch editions.

Mike Elliott, general manager at Tullibardine Distillery, said: ‘Over the past 18 months or so of lockdowns and regular closures for the distillery, we’ve never been more aware of the need to reach our customers directly. An online shop was always part of the plan at Tullibardine, but COVID-19 definitely accelerated things!

‘We’re very excited to extend our popular distillery shop and bring our exceptional liquid to more of our loyal customers. It’s a great platform to discover the full Tullibardine range and explore our limited edition and small batch releases.’

Alongside access to limited edition bottlings, Tullibardine also plan to launch online exclusives on the new shop which will be separate to their distillery exclusives, giving online customers who sign up to their mailing list early access.

The first 100 customers will also receive a free Tullibardine glass to enjoy their whisky in.

Tullibardine is a family-owned, independent distillery with craft at the heart of its Highland single malt Scotch whisky. It is now one of the few distilleries in Scotland to distil, mature and bottle on site.