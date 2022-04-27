Tullibardine reveals fourth Distillery Edition

Following the success of their previous three Distillery Editions, Tullibardine have unveiled their fourth in the series.

These expressions have been handpicked by distillery manager, David Myles.

David has worked at the distillery for 17 years and can uniquely say that he mashed, distilled and filled the spirit that he selected from 2005 to create this expression.

He picked a cask that he’d had an eye on over the years due to its ‘rich, honeyed fruits with hints of sweet vanilla, citrus and baked apples’, and adds that it’s: ‘Perfect with a bar of chocolate’.

Tullibardine launched their Distillery Edition exclusive bottlings in 2020 to offer visitors something a bit special when they make the journey to the distillery. So far, the first three editions have sold out and have been highly sought after.

Each single cask in the series is picked by a team member, starting with the longest standing employees and their tasting notes can be found on the bottle labels.

For the first time ever, Tullibardine will be releasing a limited number of the exclusive bottling via their online shop, giving fans who can’t make it to the distillery a chance to purchase.

The Tullibardine online shop is an extension of the Visitor Centre shop, and last week opened shipping to international customers.

Distillery Edition No.4 is finished in an Oloroso sherry cask and bottled at 53.2% ABV. The single cask is limited to only 405 bottles and has an RRP of £95.

Distillery Edition No.4 is now available while stocks last at the Tullibardine Visitor Centre with a small number due to be released on Friday 6 May 2022.

Tullibardine Distillery is located in Blackford, Perthshire – the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. The site dates back to late 1940s as a distillery for producing hand crafted, Highland single malt Scotch whisky.

Since 2011, the distillery has been under the ownership of the independent, family-owned spirits company, Terroirs Distillers.

Find out more at www.tullibardine.com