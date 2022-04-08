Top 10 whisky trends for 2022 revealed

Edible drinking vessels, eco whiskies, and exotic citrus flavour profiles are all part of the top whisk(e)y trends for 2022.

This has been revealed in new research from the maker of Johnnie Walker, Bulleit Bourbon, Haig Club, Talisker, Roe & Co, and The Singleton has discovered in their Top Whisky Trends for 2022 report.

In partnership with food and drink journalist Chloe Scott-Moncrieff, Top Whisky Trends for 2022 has been compiled with expert voices from across the category, including Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne from HANDS London, and Diageo Whisky Ambassador Colin Dunn.

The top 10 trends unearthed for 2022 are:

Exotic Flavour Combos – From whisky cocktails with yuzu twists and whisky-based spirits with flavours of Mediterranean orange, it’s time to shake up the traditional dram by experimenting with unique flavours! Eco Whiskies – Innovative ways to cut down on waste such as edible drinking vessels and paper-based bottles share an exciting insight into how whisky-makers and drinkers are making waves with their sustainability practices. Accelerating Racial and Gender Equality – From Emma Walker’s appointment as the first female master blender for Johnnie Walker in over two centuries to influencers campaigning for change, the whisky world is making strides. Ghost Distilleries – Blends from reserves are exciting fans eager for a taste of history and the opportunity to try whiskies from distilleries long gone. Barrel Experimentation – Reusing bourbon barrels and aging in former Tojaki barrels are among the practices leading to delicious flavour profiles in whiskies. The Rise of the English Microdistillery – Move over, Scotch – new distilleries are popping up south of the border, with exciting results. Here’s to Highballs – the classic Japanese drink is rising in popularity in the UK, as drinkers experiment with cocktails. Whisky Clubs for Twenty-Somethings – Whisky clubs are back, with a fresh new appeal. Subscription clubs and online tastings are high in demand with younger whisky drinkers. A Nation of Refined Drinkers – Britons are prioritising quality over quantity as they opt for more premium products. Edinburgh’s Urban Distilleries – Dram drinkers might have always flocked to Edinburgh but now more than ever, the whisky scene in Scotland’s capital is making an impression.

If you’re after more excellent insights into all things whisky and whiskey, download the Top Whisky Trends for 2022 report Taste_TrendReport2022_04.

The Top Whisky Trends for 2022 report is the second chapter in a fresh new Drinks Report series from Diageo, exploring the rising trends for how we’ll be drinking in 2022, as predicted by a range of drinks experts. You can download the previous chapter, ‘The Future of No and Low’, TASTE_DIA_No & Low Category Report (1).

The next chapter of the report will be delving into summer trends.