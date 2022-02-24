Tobermory Distillery unveils its new 24-year-old

Tobermory Distillery is today announcing the launch of its limited edition 24-Year-Old expression.

This is the second release in the distillery’s highly collectible Hebridean Series, following the success of the award-winning Tobermory 23.

Inspired by Mull’s 300-miles of stunning coastline and sea air, the Oloroso cask finish is a rare, limited release single malt, perfect for collectors. It is the first whisky to be created under Cara Gilbert, the world’s youngest distillery manager at just 28, who was appointed to head up Tobermory Distillery in 2021.

Released from the island’s only whisky distillery, it’s 24-year maturation instantly transports those lucky enough to enjoy it to the Inner Hebrides. The distillery’s surrounding shoreline gives Tobermory 24 its coastal characteristics and a warm salted caramel finish.

After spending the last nine years resting in the finest Oloroso sherry Gonzales Byass casks, the result is a high-quality whisky with limited quantities available.

Cara said: ‘We are incredibly proud of this new release and its deep-rooted Mull heritage.

‘The series is inspired by the unique influences that myself and the team experience from living and working on the beautiful island, hand crafting our whiskies.

‘One of the finest releases in our 230-year history, we know it’ll be a highly sought-after collector’s item from fans eager to enjoy a true taste of Mull.’

Tobermory 24-Year-Old will join the Tobermory 23-Year-Old, Tobermory 12-Year-Old, Ledaig 10-Year-Old, Ledaig Sinclair Series Rioja Cask Finish, and Ledaig 18-Year-Old in the distillery’s range of malts.

It will be available to purchase exclusively from Berry Bros & Rudd for two weeks from today from HERE, before being available from tobermorydistillery.com from March 10. Britain’s oldest wine & spirit merchant established in 1698, Berry Bros. & Rudd is a family run business which encapsulates the same heritage that Tobermory celebrates.

The new dram is available for £320.

For more information, you can visit the distillery website at www.tobermorydistillery.com.