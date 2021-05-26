Three extra special whisky casks go to charity auction

The Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh has partnered with Whisky Auctioneer to offer three ‘extra special’ whisky casks up for charity auction.

Matured in ex-bourbon barrels, this is an excellent opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to get their hands on three rare casks as they are completely distinctive from Holyrood Distillery’s current Made by Edinburgh cask programme, which is offered exclusively in a selection of sherry casks.

The casks will be auctioned by renowned spirits bidding platform Whisky Auctioneer with the auction running from Friday May 28 until Monday June 7 giving whisky lovers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Edinburgh whisky history HERE.

All proceeds from the sale of the casks will be split between Edinburgh charities Vintage Vibes, tackling social isolation in the community; Edinburgh Food Project, a local food bank charity; and The Drinks Trust’s covid relief fund for the hospitality industry.

Whisky Auctioneer has agreed to waive selling fees and will donate the 10% buyer’s commission to the total hammer price raised for the three charities.

Each 200 litre cask will be filled with ‘Made by Edinburgh’ new make spirit, at an ABV of 60% and matured in a first-fill American ex-bourbon barrel.

As the public ‘Made by Edinburgh’ cask offering comes exclusively in a selection of sherry casks, the ex-bourbon maturation makes the charity auction casks a truly unique collectable. Having been distilled using single-origin barley from a Lothian-based farm and a proportion of crystal and chocolate malt, the casks offer full traceability from field to barrel.

A proprietary mash bill containing roasted and specialty grains and single estate Lothian farm barley, fermented with the iconic Edinburgh Ale yeast combine to create an entirely new spirit style, worthy of the city that inspires Holyrood Distillery.

With all auction proceeds flowing directly into three important local causes, the auction offers an exciting opportunity for whisky fans to get hold of these iconic casks, as well as the spirit of giving.

Commenting on the charity cask auction, David Robertson, Co-Founder of Holyrood Distillery said: ‘As Edinburgh’s first single malt distillery in nearly a century, we wanted to shine a spotlight on Edinburgh’s amazing whisky heritage.

‘We’ve created a spirit that echoes what would have been done 100 years ago; using locally sourced barley and beer yeast from an Edinburgh brewery, filled into three extra special ex-bourbon casks.

‘It was essential for us that we supported local Edinburgh charities, our whisky is made by local people and inspired by the city we’re in, so it was paramount to ensure that communities close to the heart of our distillery are supported during this time.’

Joe Wilson, head of Auction Content at Whisky Auctioneer said: ‘It’s a privilege to partner with Holyrood Distillery to bring these casks to auction in order to support some incredible charitable organisations.

‘The sale presents the very unique opportunity for our global customer base to acquire a piece of liquid history from this trailblazing Edinburgh distillery, whilst giving back to the local community.

‘Holyrood is a vibrant new distillery that will produce Edinburgh’s first malt whisky for nearly 100 years, so we are sure that this auction will inspire a huge amount of interest around the globe.’

During lockdown, Holyrood announced its ‘Made by Edinburgh’ cask programme; an opportunity for members of the public to purchase a piece of Edinburgh’s distilling future.

Strong demand has validated Holyrood’s position as a versatile and creative distillery, with The ‘Made by Edinburgh’ casks representing Holyrood’s passionate homage to the distilling history of Scotland’s capital city.

The prospect of owning a piece of liquid history has resonated with whisky enthusiasts worldwide, and now the founders want to give back to the community that inspires the distillery and spirit.

Co-founded by Canadian Rob Carpenter and Scottish whisky expect David Robertson, Holyrood Distillery is the first single malt distillery to operate in Edinburgh in almost a century. Unfettered by tradition, the distillery is forging its own path in the creation of its whisky, using speciality malts and a variety of different yeasts