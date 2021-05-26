Seaweed and Angus tourism in our new podcast

In the tenth Scottish Field podcast, we’re heading to the east coast.

This week, we’re joined by Rosie Morton, the chief sub-editor at Scottish Field, to tell us about her recent trip when she went foraging for seaweed with East Neuk Seaweed’s Jayson Byles in Fife.

You can read all about it in the current edition of the magazine, and find out more about Anstruther-based East Neuk Seaweed at www.eastneukseaweed.com

And also joining us is Alison Elliott, the manager of Murton Farm, Tearoom and Nature Reserve, and chair of the Angus Tourism Cooperative.

From vast sandy beaches to historic Pictish stones, Arbroath Smokies to wildlife hot spots like Montrose Basin, Visit Angus has today launched the Insider’s Guide to Angus – 100 Unmissable Experiences, shining a light on the vast range of attractions Angus has to offer.

You can find out more from at www.visitangus.com/insiders-guide/

