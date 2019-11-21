The Original is packaged up for Christmas

Glenmorangie has unveiled an exclusive single malt gift for the festive season.

Glenmorangie’s signature single malt whisky, The Original, gains its smooth, rounded taste during 10 years of skilful ageing in casks which are only ever used twice.

For the 2019 festive season, the Highland Distillery honours Glenmorangie Original’s award-winning character in an exclusive gift edition. Celebrating Glenmorangie’s beautiful Signet icon, the gift edition explores the ancient provenance which inspires this whisky’s creation.

The distillery’s spirit emerges from Scotland’s tallest stills – their height allows only the finest vapours to reach the top – and then spends a decades in superior American oak ex-bourbon casks, as it matures into The Original.

From spirit matured in first-fill casks, come wonderful notes of vanilla, almond, coconut and honey. Meanwhile, the citrus tones of Glenmorangie’s distillate shine through in spirit aged in second-fill casks.

The distillery’s 2019 gift edition, which contains two Glenmorangie tumblers and a bottle of The Original, invites discerning drinkers to explore this whisky’s heritage. Its packaging showcases Glenmorangie’s timeless Signet icon – also featured on the tumblers and bottle.

With its intricate patterns, the Signet echoes the skilful carvings of the mysterious Cadboll Stone, sculpted long ago, on land close to the Distillery. Today, this remarkable standing stone is sheltered in Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland – a partner of Glenmorangie.

Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of distilling, whisky creation and whisky stocks, said: ‘Our smooth, rounded signature whisky brings a taste of the Highlands to any festive celebration. Created from Glenmorangie’s fragrant spirit and matured in casks which are only ever used twice.

‘The Original’s honeyed complexity and notes of citrus and creamy vanilla promise to delight.

‘I hope all who are curious to learn more about our single malt whisky’s inspiring provenance, will enjoy this exceptional gift edition.’

Visit https://www.glenmorangie.com/ for more details.