The Macallan opens new duty free outlet

The Macallan has unveiled a new shop-in-shop in the world’s largest duty free retail outlet.

The Scotch whisky firm has opened an outlet at the CDF Mall in Sanya, Hainan Island. Delivered in partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG), the space is the second to be implemented by the Macallan on Hainan Island.

Located on the third floor of CDF Mall, the 34.6sq m shop-in-shop introduces The Macallan Concept No.3 – the third and final release in the travel retail exclusive Concept series. An eye-catching in-store activation captures the striking graphic design elements featured on the expression’s packaging.

Concept No.3 is available exclusively in The Macallan Boutiques and Hainan duty free locations throughout July before rolling out to key airports in mainland China on August 1.

The retail space in CDF Mall also offers a carefully curated range of bottlings including special and limited editions such as The Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Years Old, The Macallan 25 Years Old and The Macallan 30 Years Old, several prestige expressions, including The Macallan Oscuro, The Macallan No. 6 in Lalique and The Macallan M Decanter, and core travel retail exclusive range The Quest Collection.

A major landmark for the brand’s ambition and growth in China, the shop-in-shop follows the branded corner which opened at CDF Mall in Autumn last year.

Jeremy Speirs, regional managing director of Edrington Global Travel Retail, said: ‘Enhancing The Macallan’s presence through outstanding retail spaces in key China duty free locations supports our ongoing strategy to engage and recruit Chinese shoppers into the brand.

‘It is a privilege to partner with CDFG to deliver this concept in the iconic CDF Mall, and to introduce Concept No.3 – the latest standout launch from The Macallan – to Hainan.’