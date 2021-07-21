Luxury watch brands showcased at Laings

Laings jewellers is set to showcase some of the world’s most prestigious luxury watch brands with the launch of its new watch gallery in Edinburgh.

Offering clients an elevated experience, the expansive new store-in-store style gallery, situated in the flagship showroom at 72 George Street, will feature world-renowned brands including Rolex, Cartier and OMEGA.

The flagship’s second floor has undergone a complete refurbishment, transforming it into the ultimate watch destination, with the gallery giving clients the opportunity to experience true luxury.

Encapsulating the essence of the brands with unparalleled attention to detail, the store-in-stores create a truly immersive experience. With a focus on the craftsmanship behind the iconic timepieces, the dedicated watch gallery will showcase the latest models alongside a collection of classic styles, giving a nod to each brands’ heritage.

The showroom is the exclusive home to some of the most sought-after luxury watch brands, sure to inspire Laings’ clientele in Edinburgh, and beyond.

James Crawford, watch specialist at Laings, said: ‘We want to provide the luxury watch experience to everyone who comes through our doors. Laings is very fortunate to have exclusivity for some of our brands in Edinburgh, including Cartier, and so the watch gallery is about honouring their commitment to us. The new space is inspiring not only for our clients, but for the lucky team that get to work here too.’

The largest area of the watch gallery belongs to Rolex, welcoming clients with the rich emerald green and gold associated with the iconic brand. As an Official Rolex Retailer, the Rolex shop-in-shop features a curated collection of luxury Swiss timepieces which combine style with function. The expert team will be on hand to walk clients through the history of Rolex, unveiling the finest materials and exacting standards which underpin the brand.

James continued: ‘As soon as clients make their way to the second floor of the showroom and enter the watch gallery, they will be met by the instantly recognisable identity of Rolex. The recessed installations in the walls display fine Rolex models to give the sense of a museum environment, reinforcing the craftmanship of each piece.’

The extended display area provides ample space for every touchpoint along the client journey, from introductory conversations and light refreshments, to private one-to-one consultations.

In true Cartier grandeur, clients will be greeted by a red carpet, reminiscent of its original French boutiques. The Cartier store-in-store combines its signature red with the finishing touches of Parisian elegance to create a lasting impression.

James added: ‘Positioned beside a window with natural light pouring in, the Cartier area is designed to make clients feel comfortable and provide the inviting warmth of a contemporary living space. While spacious, there is only one desk in the area to ensure our team can provide personalised engagements with clients and allow full immersion into the brand.’

The Cartier installation will serve as the spiritual home of the brand within the Laings showroom portfolio, hosting special client events throughout the year, such as Cartier’s ‘Precious Icons’ exploration due to take place this summer.

Creating an escapist world into OMEGA, the Laings Edinburgh store-in-store will feature ornaments that represent the brand and pay homage to its innovation within horology. This includes a sea-horse medallion to symbolise OMEGA’s Seamaster models, an hourglass to represent time and books on subjects that OMEGA has touched within its history.

This development marks a new chapter for Laings, with further plans to expand its Edinburgh presence and enhance the customer experience in the pipeline. The jewellers will also place a renewed focus on its pre-owned collection – where new life is given to luxury watches that each have their own story to tell.

Meanwhile, is host Cartier’s Precious Icons Collection, a selection of some of Cartier’s most renowned legacy and prestigious timepieces, until July 29.

As the only place in Scotland to see the collection this year, Laings invites clients – old and new – to the Edinburgh showroom to marvel at the wonders of Cartier and see this exclusive showcase first-hand.

Revealed at Watches and Wonders earlier this year, the 2021 Rolex Novelties Collection is coming to Laings from August 14-22 for a week of horological discovery. The collection features Rolex’s newest models, making it the ultimate watch event for passionate watch aficionados.

For more information or to book an appointment to browse the fine timepieces available at the watch gallery, visit www.LaingsUK.com.