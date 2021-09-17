The Macallan looks to expand its growth in France

A leading Scotch whisky firm is looking to boost its French operation in 2022.

From January 2022, the newly-created Edrington France will represent The Macallan and The Glenrothes single malt.

Edrington, the ultra-premium spirits company, has announced plans to create a French venture focused on The Macallan, one of the world’s most admired single malt Scotch whiskies, and The Glenrothes Single Malt.

The capital is home to Europe’s highest concentration of Michelin starred restaurants, as well as many of the world’s finest bars.

Massimo Fabris, Edrington area director South and Central Europe said: ‘I’m pleased that Edrington will have its own business dedicated to ultra-premium and luxury spirits based in this important country. This will enable us to accelerate The Macallan and The Glenrothes, which are enjoyed by consumers in restaurants and bars in Paris and France.’

Mr Fabris has thanked the team at Campari France, who will distribute the brands until end of 2021, adding: ‘Campari France has been a strong partner and we thank them for their work in building the reputation of The Macallan and The Glenrothes as amongst the finest spirits in France.

‘We are pleased that we will continue our relationship with Campari France and their talented team to focus on the growth of Highland Park in France across channels, including modern retailers.’

France is a significant market for Edrington and notably for The Macallan, which has a long-standing relationship with some of the country’s finest producers of luxury goods, including iconic French crystal maker Lalique.

Mr Fabris said this new structure will allow Edrington to build its presence and engage more with consumers of ultra-premium spirit brands in cities from Paris to the Alps and the French Riviera.

Edrington France is now recruiting sales luxury specialists to join its team and brand ambassador, Alexandre Gagnon at the office in Paris’ 8th district.

Alexandre added: ‘I am delighted to represent The Macallan in France. Premium spirits are booming worldwide and even more in the world’s great capitals such as Paris. Consumers here are knowledgeable and want to explore new experiences and I look forward to introducing them to The Macallan.’