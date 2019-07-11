The Macallan launches new whisky boutique

The Macallan has launched a new memorable retail experience at its boutique in Dubai International Airport, in partnership with Le Clos.

Drawing inspiration from the beauty of their state-of-the-art distillery and visitor experience and The Macallan Estate , the boutique concept uses architecture, aesthetics and immersive features to bring the heritage and prestige of the brand to life.

The stunning signature oak lattice overhead is the centrepiece of the Boutique, echoing the masterful roof of the brand’s home in Speyside.

The extraordinary space is designed to give a sense of familiarity to everyone who visits – from single malt aficionados to those exploring the world of The Macallan for the first time.

The boutique shares The Macallan brand stories shot in stunning cinematography, showcased alongside virtual reality content that explores the history behind the heart of the brand, The Macallan Estate.

Alongside the exclusive travel retail range, The Dubai Boutique will offer a stunning, carefully curated range of Macallan whiskies.

A spokesman said: ‘Be immersed in the world of The Macallan at the Boutique by Le Clos, at Dubai International (DXB), located between B and C Gates. Highly trained staff, speaking more than 18 languages, are ready to welcome you. ‘

It can be found in Terminal 3, Concourse B, Near Gate B8, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.