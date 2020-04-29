Tomatin will host its second virtual whisky festival on 9 May to raise much-needed funds for its charity partner, Maggie’s Highlands.

The event, which will be live-streamed on Tomatin’s own YouTube channel, comes off the back of the success of their world-first online whisky festival earlier this month, which saw over 13,000 individuals tune in across the globe.

Maggie’s charity is continuing to provide free practical and emotional support to people living with cancer, but its experts are now doing so by phone, email and online. It is hoped that this live-streamed Tomatin tasting will replace some of the revenue lost when Maggie’s annual golf day, which was sponsored by Tomatin and usually raises £60,000 for the centre, had to be cancelled due to ongoing social distancing restrictions.

While the event will be free to attend, viewers will be able to make a donation to Maggie’s Highlands, and all donations will be entered into a competition to win whisky prizes. The whisky brands supporting and featuring in the festival are: Blanton’s, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, Douglas Laing, Glengoyne, Mackmyra, Old Pulteney, Raasay, Tamdhu and Tomatin.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomatinformaggies.

The Lockdown Whisky Festival will begin streaming from 2-5pm BST on 9th May on the Tomatin Distillery YouTube channel.