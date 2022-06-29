The Glenlivet unearths illicit whisky making

WHISKY maker The Glenlivet is mounting another archaeological dig to uncover evidence of illicit stills on Speyside.

The Scotch brand launched its “Pioneering Spirit” project with the National Trust for Scotland in 2020.

Last summer, the project uncovered artefacts used to make whisky, as well as part of the old Glenlivet distillery, about a kilometre from the present building.

Previous digs have also taken place at Mar Lodge and Torridon.

This summer’s dig at Glenlivet began on Monday and will continue until 9 July.

Open days are being held on 2 and 9 July, so members of the public can watch the archaeologists in action.

Derek Alexander, head of archaeology for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “We can’t wait to see what we uncover next through our exploration into the history of illicit whisky production in Scotland in partnership with The Glenlivet, a distillery steeped in history, which saw its founder, George Smith, become the first illicit producer to secure a licence.

“With the help of our team and volunteers we hope this year’s ‘Big Dig’ will help us discover more about how people went about the clandestine production of Scotland’s most famous drink and we can’t wait to share our findings.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Plus, check out Blair Bowman’s whisky column in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.