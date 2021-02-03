The first legal whisky from Stirling Castle rock

The first-ever whisky released from the Stirling Castle rock is now available.

Stirling Distillery, in the heart of Scotland, has released two new single cask whiskies under their Sons of Scotland label.

Having produced gin right next to the historic castle since mid-2019, Stirling Distillery co-founders Cameron and June McCann are now turning their hand to whisky.

Drawing on Cameron’s past career working in the whisky industry and running whisky shops in Stirling, they are now launching two single cask whiskies, named after Stirlingshire distilleries which were in operation in the 18th and early 19th century – Cashly and Arngibbon.

Cameron said: ‘We’re pleased and proud to be releasing whisky from the Castle Rock. What makes us especially excited about our Sons of Scotland range is the chance to start a new chapter in Stirling’s whisky history while celebrating Stirlingshire’s rich whisky making heritage.’

The Sons of Scotland range features four whiskies drawn from different regions of Scotland; the Highlands, Speyside, the Lowlands, and the Islands. The Cashly is sourced from a Highlands distillery, while the Arngibbon comes from Speyside. Both whiskies have been matured in ex-bourbon hogsheads for eight years.

The whiskies also herald the Stirling Distillery’s whisky making plans for the future – to produce its own new-make spirit onsite next year and release its first single malt in 2024. This will mark the first time that Scotch whisky is produced at Abbey Craig.

Once production begins, the distillery will also make 40 and 60 litre casks available for purchase for the general public, allowing Stirling Distillery friends and fans to become part of Stirlingshire whisky history.

June is eager to get started on the distillery’s new whisky project: ‘As an independent business, we consider ourselves to be the luckiest people in the world to be able to do what we’re doing in one of the world’s most famous historic locations. The chance to share some delicious whisky with the local community, fans, and friends, as well as to contribute to Stirlingshire’s whisky heritage is a dream come true.”

The Cashly and Arngibbon whiskies are available on the Stirling Distillery website for £50 a bottle.’

In addition to their wide range of gins, Stirling Distillery also offers virtual gin tastings which have proven extremely popular over the past year. As part of the experience, visitors are provided with a selection of their most popular gins, given insights into the distilling process thanks to their in-house distiller, as well as given Stirling Gin cocktail recipes and branded hand sanitiser.

Stirling Distillery, established in 2015, is the city’s first legal distillery. The distillery is usually open daily for tours, tastings and a weekly gin school. These will resume as soon as possible.