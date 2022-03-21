The Famous Grouse launches a new blend for online sale

The Famous Grouse has launched The Famous One, a new blend developed with all the classic complexity, smooth taste, quality, and character of classic Grouse.

The expression will be the first blend from the brand that is available for sale exclusively online.

When it came to making their own blend, the Famous Grouse founders worked tirelessly until they found ‘the one’. The Famous One was created to celebrate the people who were there as the brand was founded. On every bottle you’ll find the ‘Hard Graft, Great Craft’ Roundel, paying tribute to the hard work that went into creating the whisky.

The new blend upholds the smooth taste, quality, and character of The Famous Grouse, but with an added sweetness. The Famous One is created with exceptional grain and malt whiskies, expertly hand selected by the Famous Grouse master blender and selectively matured in sherry seasoned American oak casks and ex-bourbon American oak barrels.

Selective maturation is used in the American oak sherry casks and ex-bourbon barrels to achieve the sweeter, more honeyed characteristics of the blend. Each cask provides its own unique flavour attributes, the sherry seasoned American oak adds complex characters of citrus and vanilla. This is complimented by the ex-bourbon American oak barrels enhancing the fudge and toffee sweeter tones.

Joakim Leijon, global brand director at The Famous Grouse said: ‘We wanted to create a blend that allowed people enjoying whisky for the first time to explore a softer, sweeter, flavour profile.

‘The Famous One retains all the brand’s complexity and smooth texture but with the additional honeyed, citrus and vanilla characters it truly stands out on its own. The aim was to create a modern and more indulgent take on The Famous Grouse: one that is still perfect for sharing with friends but designed to be enjoyed in a range of smooth, sweet whisky serves.’

Neil Skinner, UK marketing director at Edrington UK said: ‘Accelerated by the pandemic, eCommerce has become a crucial part of our business and this milestone launch – which will be the first Famous Grouse blend to be available exclusively online for an initial period – marks a new era for the brand.

‘This will allow us to test the waters and gain insight into our customer’s new shopping habits as we look to the future.’

The Famous One retails for £23 a bottle (70cl) in the UK market only and is available for purchase today on Amazon.

Find out more about the Famous Grouse at www.thefamousgrouse.com