The Balmoral’s executive chef cooks up a treat

A distiller has teamed up with a leading hotel’s executive chef to promote its limited-edition whisky.

Campbeltown-based distiller Glen Scotia has partnered with Gary Robinson, Executive Chef at the Balmoral Hotel, to promote its new 12-year-old Seasonal Release, and explore the perfect pairing of whisky and food.

In a short new film captured at the hotel’s SCOTCH Bar and kitchens, the chef is joined by Glen Scotia ambassador Gary Mills as the maestros combine their expertise to discuss process, flavour and provenance while enjoying three new dishes created by Gary using the new limited-edition liquid.

Inspired by classic seasonal flavours including toffee, apple, orange citrus and warm spice, the Seasonal Release (54.7% ABV), uses a series of unpeated distillations from 2009 matured in first-fill Bourbon casks and American Oak hogsheads.

After maturation for 11 years, the liquid is then transferred and finished in first-fill Oloroso hogsheads and heavily charred American Oak barrels for its final year, before marrying the casks together and bottling at cask strength. It follows the success of the distillers’ limited-edition Sherry Double Cask Finish last year.

The Seasonal Release menu from Gary includes:

• Whisky-cured salmon with apples and celery

• Barbequed pork belly with a sticky whisky-honey sauce & braised pearl barley

• Poached pear salad, whisky caramel and pecan toffee

Gary arrived at The Balmoral in June 2019 having travelled the world – gaining over 25 years of global culinary experience, most notably in the honourable position of Head Chef to HRH the Prince of Wales. Gary strongly believes in creating dishes that are as meaningful, sustainable and authentic as possible.

Showcasing excellence within hotels, restaurants, private households and clubs, he is a strong advocate for classical cooking techniques that retain the natural goodness of homegrown ingredients.

Perfect pairings and the sense of uniting are intrinsic to Glen Scotia, from its whisky-making process where it combines casks and finishes to deliver classic Campbeltown flavours, to its role in the region where the whisky industry has helped to bind the small community together throughout centuries, who have in turn ensured the distillery endured.

Glen Scotia brand ambassador, Gary Mills, said: ‘The 12-year-old Seasonal Release is another fine dram that brings together those unmistakably seasonal flavours with Glen Scotia’s subtle maritime style, and the result is something very special indeed.

‘While the concept of food and drink go hand in hand, it’s been eye-opening to collaborate with Gary Robinson to delve deeper into flavour profiling and consider how they marry together to enhance ingredients on the plate and in a dram – or even better to be enjoyed together.

‘This sense of “togetherness” is woven throughout Glen Scotia, which for centuries has endured by virtue of the unique spirit of its community. Food and celebrations, often centred around the town market cross, are part of the history of our tight-knit community in Campbeltown. We hope this partnership will provide some wonderful inspiration for our fans to make at home alongside a dram.’

Executive Chef Gary Robinson added: ‘I’m always excited to get into the kitchen and experiment, especially with a fine dram from Glen Scotia. The new 12-year-old Seasonal Release is a hero ingredient in the three dishes I’ve created. Each dish showcases an indulgent seasonal flavour profile, with the whisky really enhancing each ingredient.

‘I created these dishes with the vision that they are the perfect recipes to bring people together – not too complicated to recreate at home and each offers a really special meal for friends and family to come together, gather around a table and enjoy.’

The latest 12-year-old Glen Scotia is another issue from the region steeped in so much history with whisky production. In the Victorian age, Campbeltown was known as the whisky capital of the world, with over 30 distilleries packed into the town and neigh on every inhabitant involved in its creation. Only three distilleries endured and prevailed to the present day, and Glen Scotia stands proudly among the last of the many.

The brand achieved global recognition this year after its 25-year-old single malt whisky was crowned Best in Show and thus Best Whisky in the World at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Seasonal Release retails at £75. It is available for purchase now from the Glen Scotia website and through UK specialist retailers.