Scotland’s first ‘Sticky Tablet Pudding’ is launched

Scottish meal brand McIntosh of Strathmore has unveiled its first foray into the world of puddings.

This delicious and distinctly Scottish update on the classic ‘sticky toffee pudding’ was dreamed up by the family firms’ in-house chefs, turning tablet from Mrs Tilly’s into a warm, sweet, buttery sauce for their light, steamed sponges.

Available this week in select Tesco stores around Scotland, pudding fans can look forward to trying a trio of flavours that have been designed to hit the sweet spot.

Alongside tempting Sticky Tablet there is Dundee Marmalade Chocolate and Scottish Raspberry, both made with conserve from Scottish jam makers Mackays.

Managing director of Forfar-based family business McIntosh, Julie Nisbet, believes the new puddings are the perfect, warming treat for Scots as the colder weather sets in.

She said: ‘Our new range of puddings is a proper, comforting treat, giving a Scottish twist to some of the most loved, all time classic pudding flavours.

‘Working with Mrs Tilly’s and Mackays has helped us bring these wonderful Scottish flavours to the new range, to give shoppers a flavoursome treat that pops out of the pack, perfectly warm and ready to devour. We hope you love them as much as we do!’

To celebrate the launch of their new steamed pudding range, McIntosh will be taking their pudding show on the road so that Scots can try the three great flavours at outdoor events in Scotland over the winter season.

Check out https://www.mcintoshfoods.com/new-puddings/ for full details and updates.

Available in the chilled puddings section in Tesco, RRP £2.25 for a two pack.