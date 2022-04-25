Tamdhu ready to offer a Spain to Speyside experience

Tamdhu distillery only opens its doors to the public once a year during The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

This year the brand is hosting an immersive ‘Spain to Speyside’ tour and tasting with London’s famous Spanish deli, Brindisa.

Taking place on Thursday, 28 April, the exclusive whisky experience includes an in-depth tour with distillery manager Sandy McIntyre, lunch in the historical ‘Dalbeallie’ train station, a Jamon Iberico and whisky tasting, and a bottle of Tamdhu’s new limited-edition ‘Dalbeallie V’ release.

Tamdhu is exclusively matured in Spanish sherry casks, giving the whisky a close connection with Andalusia and Jerez.

Leading Spanish delicatessen and Borough Market favourite, Brindisa, will supply a premium leg of Jamon Iberico for the tasting – pairing salty, nutty ham with Tamdhu’s rich and fruity sherry-matured Single Malt.

James Robinson, Brindisa Product Trainer, will hand-carve the jamon at the event itself while discussing the craft behind this product’s incredible reputation. Meanwhile, Tamdhu’s Global brand ambassador, Gordon Dundas, will lead the whisky tasting and discuss the synergies between the two products.

The event takes place on Thursday 28 April from 10am until 4pm at Tamdhu Distillery.

Priced at £250, tickets include a bottle of Dalbeallie V and are available to buy from the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival website.