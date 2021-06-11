Take it as red as the Macallan presents collection

The Macallan Red Collection, a series of rare single malt whiskies, has been introduced to Ever Rich Duty Free’s VIP customers at an exclusive event in Taiwan.

A group of 34 of Ever Rich’s VIP customers were welcomed to the event, which took place at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Taipei.

The event, which paid homage to The Macallan Estate, took guests on an immersive experience that brought to life the Red Collection, which includes The Macallan 40yo, The Macallan 50yo and The Macallan 60yo – the oldest ongoing expressions offered by the brand.

These expressions will be joined on occasion by high aged guest releases, commencing with The Macallan 71 Years Old, The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old. These incredibly rare single malts are among the world’s oldest Scotch whiskies, with The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old being the oldest bottlings ever released by the brand.

Guests at the event were treated to a whisky pairing dinner featuring specially curated Macallan expressions and unique ‘red’ themed cocktails. An artist was also on hand to create personalised caricatures for guests.

The event culminated in a live video interview with The Macallan master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell, conducted by Taiwan brand ambassador Bruce Lin.

Through storytelling and immersive elements, the event created a significant buzz among some of Ever Rich’s most important customers – resulting in Red Collection sales of US$1.93 million.

The Macallan Red Collection takes inspiration from the colour red’s prominent presence throughout the history of the brand and features limited releases of rare, aged expressions. Created from some of the world’s oldest and rarest casks, The Red Collection features some of the oldest bottlings ever released by the brand and are the pinnacle of The Macallan portfolio.

Edrington regional managing director Global Travel Retail Jeremy Speirs said: ‘The response to the Red Collection around the world has been extremely positive, highlighting the continued appeal of rare and exclusive bottlings from The Macallan in the travel retail channel.

‘We thank Ever Rich for their ongoing partnership and support in organising this stunning event and look forward to building on this momentum with future initiatives.’

An Ever Rich Duty Free spokesperson said: ‘Events like these, which deliver an engaging brand experience, are pivotal in driving brand loyalty amongst our most valued customers. It was our honour to present The Macallan Red Collection to our VIP customers at an event which was befitting the world’s most valuable single malt.’

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its single malt whiskies.

Ever Rich was established in 1995 in Taiwan. Ever Rich has operated 17 duty-free stores for nearly 26 years and include all international airports in Taiwan, harbours and offshore islands of Taiwan.