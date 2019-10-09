Stephanie takes Master Blender of the Year title

Whisky maker Dewar’s is celebrating after their Stephanie MacLeod became the first woman ‘Master Blender of the Year’ at the International Whisky Competition

In a category dominated by numerous blended Scotches, Dewar’s was the only brand to bag all accolades at the recently held event.

With a distinguished play in blended Scotches, Dewar’s 32 Year Old (YO) won the award for the Best Blended Scotch Whisky (over 20YO), and Dewar’s 15 in Best Blended Scotch Whisky (over 15YO).

Not just that, Stephanie MacLeod, the master blender at John Dewar’s and Sons and the creator behind most of the winning blends, became the first woman to be honoured as the ‘Master Blender of the Year’ for her craft with the Dewar’s Double Double series (a series containing 27YO and 32YO).

Stephanie said: ‘We are proud to see our double-aged and limited edition blends continually being recognised on global platforms like International Whisky Competition.

‘It’s amazing that the bartenders constantly reach for Dewar’s when crafting and recommending some of the most exceptional cocktails and blends to their patrons.

‘We continue to champion our signature double-ageing process and age statements, which qualify as the optimum quality and experience signifier for our consumers.

‘On a personal note, it is exciting to be the first woman Master Blender of the Year, and I hope this paves way for more and more women to join the alco-beverage industry; especially in technical roles.’

The winning limited edition series comprises of three age variants, Dewar’s Double Double 21YO, 27YO and 32YO.

With a finishing in Oloroso sherry casks, the 21YO has subtle notes of cinnamon and ripe vine fruits. The 27YO has heady, aromatic, floral notes with honeyed fruits and sublet spice, and the rich 32YO holds ripe treacle notes with a hint of smokiness. The four-step ageing process delivers a silky smooth finish in all the blends.

The International Whisky Competition has been recognising the best whiskies across the globe for the past 10 years using consumer testimonials and a specially selected expert panel.

The official results for 2019 can be viewed HERE.