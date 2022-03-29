Speyside Distillers launches artist trio of single malts

A trio of limited edition single malts has been launched by a multi-award-winning Speyside distillery to celebrate the arrival of spring, each featuring specifically commissioned artwork.

Speyside Distillery, operated by Speyside Distillers, has announced the limited edition Speyside’s Artist Trio in conjunction with artist-in-residence, Joanna McDonough. The packaging and bottles will feature artwork that reflects the character of each expression, taking inspiration from the worlds of whisky, art and music.

The new range was launched last night with a tasting and art exhibition at the distillery’s visitor centre in Aviemore, The Snug.

Artist Joanna McDonough said: ‘I was delighted to be asked to develop paintings for Speyside’s Artist Trio to complement the Tenne, Trutina and Fumare SPEY single malt whiskies.

‘While preparing to start work, I realised that artists, musicians and distillers are all working towards a very similar – if not identical – goal in their art and craft.

‘My goal in my work is to express myself, my feelings and my emotions – and create art which, in turn, then causes an emotional reaction. Musicians, too, create an emotional reaction with their work.

‘Similarly, distillers are masters at crafting whisky that creates an emotional reaction in the taster – taking the drinker on a journey of sight, smell and taste. We are all artists in our own way.’

The Speyside’s Artist Trio is limited to 1,500 numbered 70cl bottles of each expression, with some 20cl bottles also available.

The launch is the latest in a series of exciting announcements and achievements by the artisan distillery, including plans for a new distillery in the Speyside region; the creation of three new distiller positions; and SPEY being named the world’s best single cask single malt at the 2021 World Whisky Awards.

Speyside Distillers chief executive John Harvey McDonough said: ‘I am very proud to introduce the limited edition Speyside’s Artist Trio to our SPEY Collection. My wife Joanna has previously created stunning labels for our SPEY single malts and Byron’s Gin, but these new artworks truly encapsulate the joy of whisky.

‘Our distillers have lovingly crafted these whiskies, and we are delighted to have collaborated with Joanna on artwork that has had equal love poured into it.’

Managing director Patricia Dillon added: ‘Joanna’s art has inspired me for many years and to see her representing the aromas, colours and flavours of our award winning single malts with this stunning new art collection makes me proud to be part of the SPEY family, and what we can achieve together.’

Speyside Distillers operates the boutique Speyside Distillery near Kingussie, nestled in the foothills of the stunning Cairngorms National Park. Exporting its high-quality spirits to 32 countries around the world, the distillery is well known for its single malt whiskies – SPEY and Beinn Dubh – made using traditional methods, as well as the popular Byron’s Gin. Although not open to the general public, the distillery’s award-winning spirits are available from its visitor centre, The Snug, in Aviemore.

For more information, visit www.speysidedistillery.co.uk and www.thesnugspeysidedistillery.co.uk