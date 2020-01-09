Should Auld Acquaintance be forgot…

As Burns Night draws ever nearer, the words ‘Auld Acquaintance’ are in lots of our minds.

Appropriately, Auld Acquaintance is the name of a premium limited edition blended Scotch whisky, and when good times call for great whisky, what better way to savour those special moments than with a truly special dram?

Each drop Auld Acquaintaince is expertly intertwined by their master blender using some of the finest whiskies to be found in Scotland.

A spokesman said: ‘Our unique whisky is a blend of the finest single malt and grain whiskies, each carefully selected by our Master Blender.

‘The result is a whisky of deep shimmering gold, alive with fruity and zesty aromas and bursting with raspberries, blueberries and a tantalising hint of nutmeg.

‘Once on the tongue, this playful freshness truly explodes, with juicy ripples of apple, melon and pear mingling with traces of cinnamon and cloves, lingering gently on the palate alongside a whisper of lavender and summer flowers.

‘Made for sharing with friends old and new, pour yourself a golden glass – or two! – and raise a toast to the spirit of togetherness. Slàinte!’

Find out more HERE.