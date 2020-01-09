Celtic Connections gets underway next week

Glasgow’s annual Celtic Connections music festival kicks off next week.

Featuring over 2,000 musicians in 300 events across 18 days, Celtic Connections is bound to brighten up the dark, wet January nights with its unique offer of cross-genre and cross-border collaborations, alongside talks, workshops, film screenings, theatre productions, ceilidhs, exhibitions, free events and late-night sessions.

Here are some of the highlights…

Opening Night: The GRIT Orchestra ‘The Declaration’. Thurs 16 Jan, 7.30pm, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

The Festival opens with Greg Lawson’s GRIT Orchestra performing The Declaration, six new music commissions inspired by and celebrating the 700th anniversary of Declaration of Arbroath, a declaration of Scottish independence.

Peggy Seeger with Calum & Neill MacColl. Sat 18 Jan, 7.30pm, Mitchell Theatre.

Now in her 80s, living legend Peggy Seeger won Best Original Song at the 2016 Radio 2 Folk Awards for a track on Everything Changes, her first album wholly comprised of self- or collaboratively-penned material. On this rare appearance with both musical sons, Calum and Neill MacColl, expect an unforgettable hootenanny of Peggy and Ewan MacColl’s best-loved songs, solo numbers and memoir excerpts.

Anais Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman. Wed 29 Jan, 8pm, Old Fruitmarket.

Nearly a decade on from its original album version, Anaïs Mitchell’s folk opera Hadestown (based on the Orpheus myth) won eight Tony awards in 2019, further cementing the Brooklyn-based artist’s reputation as one of today’s foremost singer-songwriters. The Festival will see her performing with Bonny Light Horseman just days after release of their new album.

