Serving up whiskies for Burns Night 2020

As the world gets ready to celebrate the life and work of iconic Scottish poet, Robert Burns on Saturday 25 January, Loch Lomond and Glen Scotia distilleries have showcased their best whiskies to toast the Bard with this Burns Night.

The award-winning Loch Lomond distillery, renowned for its unique still formation and on-site cooperage, is home to a range of single malt scotch whiskies, from light and fruity to smoked and peaty.

Glen Scotia, a whisky made by history, reflects the centuries of craftsmanship and experience associated with Campbeltown, the fifth scotch whisky region.

Both the Loch Lomond and Glen Scotia whisky ranges offer a superb variety of flavours and characters to pair with any style of haggis or event this Burns Night.

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old – £39.99

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old has a deep fruity character of peach and pear layered with a vanilla sweetness and the characteristic hints of peat and smoke found in Loch Lomond Whiskies.

Matured in three different types of casks – bourbon, refill and re-charred – the expertly crafted Loch Lomond whisky delivers a perfectly balanced single malt.

Master Blender at Loch Lomond distillery, Michael Henry, said: ‘Our Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Single Malt is a beautifully balanced whisky which perfectly highlights the Loch Lomond Whiskies’ style and is an ideal way to start an adventure into Loch Lomond single malts this Burns Night.’

Loch Lomond Inchmoan 12 Year Old – £46.99

Inchmoan 12 Year Old is born from a combination of malt whiskies from Loch Lomond distillery’s traditional swan neck and unique straight neck pot stills, to create a peat character of exceptional depth, marrying smoke and spiciness perfectly.

Matured for 12 years in a combination of re-charred American oak and refill bourbon American oak casks, it imparts sweet vanilla background notes that complement the soft peat style of Loch Lomond’s unique still set up.

Michael Henry said: ‘Inchmoan 12 Year Old is created using Loch Lomond’s traditional swan neck pot still and unique straight-neck stills, creating an outstanding balance of fruit and smoke, perfect for whisky lovers looking to try something exciting and new with their Burns Supper.’

Loch Lomond Inchmurrin 12 Year Old – £44.99

Unique to the ‘grassy isle’, the Inchmurrin 12 Year Old showcases unique flavours of Seville orange citrus, before mellowing into peach and apricot. The fruitiness then folds into sweeter notes of caramel, fudge, vanilla, with hints of floral notes.

Aged in bourbon, refill and re-charred casks, on the nose it is sweet and rich with a taste that is well rounded in character. The finish is medium to long, with peppery notes.

Michael Henry added: ‘Sweet and light, the Inchmurrin 12 Year Old single malt whisky with its peppery finish is a perfect partner for haggis. With notes of fruit and toffee, it’s a fantastic dram to toast to Robert Burns at the start of a Burns celebration.’

Loch Lomond 18 Year Old – £69.95

Full-bodied and elegant, the Loch Lomond 18 Year Old is a single malt to savour.

Matured in the finest oak casks hand-selected by the distillery’s then master cooper, it delivers aromas of green apple and grapefruit punctuated by a soft sweetness derived over time from the character of the wood. A subtle hint of peat and smoke ensures it remains wonderfully rounded.

Non-chill filtered so it is enjoyed as natured intended, the Loch Lomond 18 Year Old is an excellent whisky to toast Scotland’s national poet.

Michael Henry said: ‘The Loch Lomond 18 Year Old is a full-flavoured malt, perfectly suited to a traditional Burns supper.’

Glen Scotia Double Cask – £36.99

Glen Scotia Double Cask is a classic Campbeltown malt, matured in the finest first fill bourbon barrels before being finished for up to 12 months in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks. An outstanding single malt whisky, it provides the perfect balance of rich spicy fruits, overlaid with the characteristic sea spray and a vanilla oak finish.

Master distiller at Glen Scotia distillery, Iain McAlister, said: ‘One of my personal favourites, Glen Scotia Double Cask beautifully showcases the Campbeltown region. Deliciously sweet with a hint of spice, it’s an excellent dram to raise a glass to toast the haggis or savour at the end of a Burns Supper.’

Glen Scotia Victoriana – £74.99

The award-winning Glen Scotia Victoriana is finished in deep charred oak, offering an exceptionally smooth single malt whisky where aroma and flavour work in harmony.

Bottled in the traditional way straight from the cask and without filtration, its subtle wood and vanilla flavour is enhanced by a full-bodied spicy fruit aroma and mildly smoky aftertaste.

Iain McAlister said: ‘Full of flavour with lots of smoke, Glen Scotia Victoriana is the perfect dram to pair with a traditional Burns Supper as the haggis is piped into the room. Enjoy with a drop of water, or neat.’

For details visit www.glenscotia.com or www.lochlomondwhiskies.com.