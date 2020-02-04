Scottish ‘Wild Water’ taking London whisky drinkers by storm

A new whisky mixer is proving to be a hit at some of the most plush venues in London.

Larkfire, a new whisky mixer from Scotland, has been listed at all venues in The Boisdale Group – Mayfair, Belgravia, Canary Wharf and Bishopsgate.

An event is being held at Boisdale Belgravia on 11 February to officially launch the collaboration.

James McIntosh, co-founder of Larkfire, said: ‘These well-known and respected names are highly regarded for their quality and impeccable taste, making them perfect for Larkfire. We’re thrilled to bring Larkfire from the Isle of Lewis to London, giving whisky fans in the capital the chance to make the most of their dram.’

After debating with friends whether water should or shouldn’t be added to a wee tot, James travelled the length and breadth of Scotland, visiting countless distilleries before creating award-winning Larkfire, which was recently named Best Premium Drink at the World Beverage Innovation Awards.

The team behind Larkfire discovered that by mixing the soft and pure water they found on the Isle of Lewis, it unleashed new depths to the whisky flavour.

He added: ‘Many whisky drinkers are unaware that tap water and mineral water can interfere with the delicate flavours of whisky, due to mineral content and added chlorine or fluoride in the water, but Larkfire is pure and naturally soft helping create a natural chemistry.’

It certainly won’t leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, as a percentage of sales from Larkfire flow back into the Outer Hebrides via a partnership with The Stornoway Trust – a community landlord that looks after 69,000 acres of land on the Isle of Lewis, where the water is sourced.

To find out more or to buy Larkfire online, visit www.larkfire.co.uk. For more about The Boisdale Group, visit www.boisdale.co.uk.