Scottish Whisky Awards – winners in full

THE full list of winners at the Scottish Whisky Awards has been unveiled.

The awards – for which Cask & Still magazine is the media partner – announced the winners during an online ceremony.

Forty experts blind tasted 155 whiskies to choose the winners.

The top prize in the competition, “Whisky Distillery of the Year, sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers”, was presented to Glasgow Distillery.

Professor Alan Wolstenholme, chair of the judging panel, said: “Congratulations to all our winners for their success in this most challenging of years.

“Winning a Scottish Whisky Award is a significant achievement given the intense competition and rigorous judging.”

Read the full list of winners at www.scottishwhiskyawards.org.uk

And read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s whisky pages.